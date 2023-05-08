Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lessened its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Page Arthur B owned approximately 0.07% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.14. 19,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,275. The firm has a market cap of $384.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $210,901. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

