Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $5.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.24.

FATE stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after buying an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 1,314,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after buying an additional 1,267,417 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

