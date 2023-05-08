Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 75,525 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,535,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.05% of Bunge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after buying an additional 664,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.22.

Bunge Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BG traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. 163,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,194. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

