Capital Analysts LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

AVGO traded down $4.17 on Monday, hitting $625.95. 276,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $625.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

