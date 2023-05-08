Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 249.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,711 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.26% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

CGGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. 53,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

