Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,417. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

