Capital Analysts LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after buying an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after buying an additional 664,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.07. 317,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

