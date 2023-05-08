Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 19,752 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.63. 120,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,551. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

