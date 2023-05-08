Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $90.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,201. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

