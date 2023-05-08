Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 3,935 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

DUK stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 762,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.