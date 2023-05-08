Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,186. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.