Carson Advisory Inc. Buys 894 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.54. 5,521,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,167,794. The stock has a market cap of $189.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

