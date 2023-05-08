Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases 16,150 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 886,277 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 694,992 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 966,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 957,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after acquiring an additional 591,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,711,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CGGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 171,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.