Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,905 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. 1,745,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,421. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
