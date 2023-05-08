Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,905 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $147,019,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.59. 1,745,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,421. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

