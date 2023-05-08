Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,758. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

