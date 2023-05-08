Carson Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.23. 105,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,591. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $196.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

