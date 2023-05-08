Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $382,676.67 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $382,676.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,954.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,100 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $157,620.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $264,431.70.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

CSTL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.64. 137,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

