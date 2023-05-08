CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,225 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth $2,562,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

PRPC traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

