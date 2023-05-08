CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Tops $6.43 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $53.79 million and $6.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,618.08 or 1.00061040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0676911 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,083,840.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

