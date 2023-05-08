Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) PT Raised to GBX 140

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sell rating for the company. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 144 ($1.80) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Centamin Stock Up 1.5 %

CELTF stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

