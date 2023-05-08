Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.38. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.53 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.