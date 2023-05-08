Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.83 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Certara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Certara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Trading Up 1.3 %

CERT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Certara

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter worth about $158,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.