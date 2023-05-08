Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.55 million. Certara also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Certara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

CERT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,976. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 260.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Certara has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Certara by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Certara by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

