Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$456.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.40 million.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Featured Stories
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.