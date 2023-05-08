Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,397. The company has a market cap of $304.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day moving average is $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

