Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.20

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 661.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 53,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

