CIBC Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

