Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.1% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.32. 2,084,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,167,125. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

