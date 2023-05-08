Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,513 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.1% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

CSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.24. 4,048,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,189,906. The company has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.