CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 5.1%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) was up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

CI&T Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $500.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). CI&T had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $116.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.62 million. Equities analysts predict that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

