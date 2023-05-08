Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,293 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.