Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,110,698 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

