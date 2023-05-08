CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,160. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 522.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

