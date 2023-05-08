Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 934,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 629,889 shares.The stock last traded at $11.69 and had previously closed at $11.22.
COGT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
The firm has a market cap of $835.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
