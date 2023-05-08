Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 934,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 629,889 shares.The stock last traded at $11.69 and had previously closed at $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COGT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $835.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $59,881,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 842,796 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

