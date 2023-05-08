Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

