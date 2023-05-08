Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $25.67.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
