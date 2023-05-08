Collective Mining (OTCMKTS:CNLMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Collective Mining (OTCMKTS:CNLMF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Collective Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Collective Mining stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Collective Mining has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.81.
