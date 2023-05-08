Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. 400,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,077. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $809.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 61.54% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,513. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.