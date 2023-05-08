Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,429,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 138,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

CMCSA opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.