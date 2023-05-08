Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comcast were worth $26,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.67. 9,775,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,007,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

