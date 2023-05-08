Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 292,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 943,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Conduent Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Conduent by 4,848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after buying an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conduent by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

