Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 227,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $5,831,372.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,955.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 809,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,663,396 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Confluent by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after buying an additional 1,112,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

