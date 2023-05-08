Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.66, but opened at $22.17. Confluent shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 529,892 shares traded.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 227,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $5,831,372.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,955.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 227,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $5,831,372.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,955.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,450 shares of company stock worth $20,663,396. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Confluent by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Confluent by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.