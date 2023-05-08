ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of COP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,478. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

