Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after buying an additional 196,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 794,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,861. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.29.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

