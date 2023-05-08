Contrasting Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stevanato Group and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 7.65 $150.51 million €0.57 ($0.63) 47.11 Alphatec $350.87 million 4.80 -$152.15 million ($1.44) -10.53

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stevanato Group and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Stevanato Group currently has a consensus target price of €29.60 ($32.53), indicating a potential upside of 10.24%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Stevanato Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stevanato Group is more favorable than Alphatec.

Volatility and Risk

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.17% 15.56% 9.27% Alphatec -39.28% -575.45% -29.74%

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Alphatec on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

