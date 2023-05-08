Contrasting Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -69.55, suggesting that its stock price is 7,055% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -14.69% -12.01% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 477.08 -$12.90 million $1.68 0.90 Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Hargreaves Lansdown’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hargreaves Lansdown 2 2 2 0 2.00

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $4.54, suggesting a potential upside of 198.79%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Carbon Streaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.