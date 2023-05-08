Contrasting Tio Tech A (TIOA) and Its Competitors

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOAGet Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tio Tech A to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tio Tech A and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Tio Tech A N/A $15.77 million 27.51
Tio Tech A Competitors $1.08 billion -$3.56 million -11.58

Tio Tech A’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tio Tech A. Tio Tech A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tio Tech A and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
Tio Tech A 0 0 0 0 N/A
Tio Tech A Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 249.10%. Given Tio Tech A’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tio Tech A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Tio Tech A N/A -128.91% 4.55%
Tio Tech A Competitors -46.60% -66.83% -1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tio Tech A peers beat Tio Tech A on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.