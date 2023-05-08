Contrasting Tio Tech A (TIOA) and Its Competitors

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tio Tech A to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tio Tech A and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tio Tech A N/A $15.77 million 27.51 Tio Tech A Competitors $1.08 billion -$3.56 million -11.58

Tio Tech A’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tio Tech A. Tio Tech A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tio Tech A 0 0 0 0 N/A Tio Tech A Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Tio Tech A and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 249.10%. Given Tio Tech A’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tio Tech A and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tio Tech A N/A -128.91% 4.55% Tio Tech A Competitors -46.60% -66.83% -1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tio Tech A peers beat Tio Tech A on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

