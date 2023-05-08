Contrasting W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for W. R. Berkley and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 3 7 0 2.70 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus target price of $77.64, indicating a potential upside of 32.24%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Till Capital.

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 9.73% 18.26% 3.61% Till Capital N/A -0.67% -0.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Till Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $11.17 billion 1.39 $1.38 billion $3.89 15.09 Till Capital $6.76 million 1.66 $4.80 million N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

