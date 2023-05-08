Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Converge Technology Solutions to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.43 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.40. 83,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,076. The company has a market cap of C$709.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.59.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.93.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

