Coombe Bender & Co LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.2% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. 5,298,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,808,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

